Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPAs not worth of vermiculture preserved at NHAI needs to be weeded out: Gadkari

Unhappy over a 'delayed' work culture in NHAI, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said it was time to show exit door to 'non-performing assets' complicating and delaying projects by creating obstacles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:04 IST
NPAs not worth of vermiculture preserved at NHAI needs to be weeded out: Gadkari
Representative Image.

Unhappy over a 'delayed' work culture in NHAI, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said it was time to show exit door to 'non-performing assets' complicating and delaying projects by creating obstacles. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has become a breeding ground for inefficient officials who are creating hurdles and referring every matter to committees and it was time to 'suspend' and 'terminate' them and bring in reforms in its functioning, the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister said.

He was addressing a virtual gathering during the inauguration of NHAI building at Dwarka which took about nine years to complete. "Non-performing assets (NPAs) not worth of doing even vermiculture are preserved here and being promoted... I feel ashamed at the attitude of such officials who are carrying such legacies...

"They are delaying decisions and creating complications and at the helm, these are CGMs (Chief General Managers) and GMs (General Managers) sitting for years," Gadkari said while expressing his unhappiness over the delay in construction of NHAI building. He said the building project for which tender was awarded in 2011, took almost nine years to complete and saw seven NHAI chairmen and two governments.

"Finally it could be completed during the tenure of the eighth Chairman (SS Sandhu) ...A research paper should be prepared on this classic case of delay with photographs of CGMs and GMs who were behind the delays...There should be a ceremony to make their names and photos public like the ministry does to facilitate those who do exceptionally good work," the minister said. Gadkari said he has been emphasising on widespread reforms in NHAI but of no avail and said when mammoth work for Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is planned to be executed within three years, how could a single building take about ten years in completion.

"I feel ashamed...I had personally conducted three-four meetings for it...I have been insisting on reforms...Now as the tradition is, records will be prepared to blame the contractors alone," the minister said and warned officials to mend their ways. The minister wondered as to why the Authority was not able to retain engineers from IITs and other institutes and why those "who were not even fit to work for states were being promoted and their "wrong decisions" were costing the exchequer heavily.

Warning the officials to change their work pattern, Gadkari said he would personally oversee termination, suspension and removal of guilty officials. Gadkari has been stressing on the need to expedite decision-making by NHAI and ministry officials while cautioning that non-performers would be given compulsory retirement.

The minister had earlier this year said that he had sought a list of non-performing officials for showing the exit door. He had warned "non-performing" officials or "dead assets" who neither take decisions nor allow others to work of showing exit door while saying that red-tapism will not be tolerated.

NHAI's new building has been constructed over a 6,086 square meter plot in Dwarka area, adjacent to NHAI's existing office complex. It has ground plus seven stories, with two levels of basement.

NHAI plans to shift around 400 of its employees to the new building, which is equipped with latest building management system, computer automation and state-of-the-art facilities for enhanced work performance. NHAI has been mandated the task to develop, maintain and manage National Highways, the arterial roads of the country, for inter-state movement of passengers and goods.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saini doubtful starter against MI after split webbing in his right hand

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is a doubtful starter for their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining a split webbing in his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings here. It must be noted that...

Infidigit becomes the first Indian agency to win Search Engine Land's Best Retail Search Marketing Award

- Infidigit earns the Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEO title from Search Engine Marketing behemoth, Search Engine Land for Superbalist, the largest fashion e-commerce store in South Africa. MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2020 PRNewswi...

HC quashes poll code violation complaint against Guj minister

The Gujarat High Court on Monday quashed and set aside a criminal complaint against state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2007 Assembly polls when he was the BJP candidate from A...

Palestinian teen dies after West Bank chase by Israeli army

An 18-year-old Palestinian died early Sunday after being chased by Israeli troops in the West Bank, but the circumstances of his death remain in dispute. Relatives of Amer Snobar said that Israeli troops had beaten him to death, while the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020