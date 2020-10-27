Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exported used cars ‘dumped’ on developing nations, driving up pollution, UN warns

Used vehicles exported from richer countries are contributing to increased air pollution in developing nations and hindering efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, according to a report published on Monday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

UN News | Updated: 27-10-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 01:48 IST
Exported used cars ‘dumped’ on developing nations, driving up pollution, UN warns

The study – the first-ever of its kind – found that some 14 million used cars, vans and minibuses were exported worldwide from Europe, the United States and Japan between 2015 and 2018.

Around 80 per cent, went to low and middle income countries, with more than half going to Africa.

Exports on the rise

“Cleaning up the global vehicle fleet is a priority to meet global and local air quality and climate targets”, said Inger Andersen, the UNEP Executive Director.

“Over the years, developed countries have increasingly exported their used vehicles to developing countries; because this largely happens unregulated, this has become the export of polluting vehicles.”

Globally, the transport sector is responsible for nearly a quarter of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Vehicle emissions are a significant source of the fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides that are major causes of urban air pollution.

Weak regulation policies

The report is based on an in-depth analysis of some 146 countries. The authors found that two-thirds have “weak” or “very weak” policies to regulate the import of vehicles past their prime.

Poor quality second-hand autos also lead to more road accidents. Countries such as Malawi, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Burundi, which have “weak” or very weak” used vehicle regulations, have very high road traffic death rates, according to UNEP.

However, countries that implement age and emissions standards, or other such measures, receive high-quality used vehicles including hybrid and electric cars, and at an affordable rate. They also have fewer accidents on the road.

Ms. Andersen said the lack of effective standards and regulation means that old, polluting and unsafe vehicles are effectively being dumped.

“Developed countries must stop exporting vehicles that fail environment and safety inspections and are no longer considered roadworthy in their own countries, while importing countries should introduce stronger quality standards”, she charged.

The road ahead

Used Vehicles and the Environment - A Global Overview of Used Light Duty Vehicles: Flow, Scale and Regulation calls for action by both sides to adopt harmonized minimum quality standards.

UNEP, with the support of the UN Road Safety Trust Fund, is part of an initiative towards this goal.

The focus initially will be on Africa, where several countries have already implemented minimum quality standards, including Morocco, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Mauritius. More have expressed interest in joining.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises

Stocks across the globe posted their biggest decline in a month on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the world economic outlook, giving the U.S. dollar a safe-haven boost.The United States, Russia a...

Editors Guild says victimisation of Republic TV journalists should stop

The Editors Guild of India on Monday said it is pained to see FIRs being filed against journalists of Republic TV, under probe for alleged TRP manipulation, and asserted that the victimization of the journalists must immediately stop. In a ...

EU backs Nigerian candidate for WTO leadership -EU official

The European Union is backing former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization, sending a signal of trust in Africa, an EU official said on Monday. Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo M...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020