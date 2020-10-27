Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricane Zeta menaces Mexico's Yucatan, sets course for U.S. Gulf Coast - NHC

"Heavy rainfall is expected across the Yucatan Peninsula, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba through Tuesday, which could lead to flash flooding in urban areas," NHC warned. A hurricane watch is in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, NHC said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:31 IST
Hurricane Zeta menaces Mexico's Yucatan, sets course for U.S. Gulf Coast - NHC
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NHC_Atlantic)

Heavy winds pounded Mexico's Caribbean coast overnight, with Hurricane Zeta set to cause havoc on the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday before moving towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Coming only weeks after Hurricane Delta ravaged the Yucatan region earlier this month, Zeta was expected to disrupt oil installations and barrel towards southern U.S. states on Wednesday.

Zeta lashed the eastern coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 80 miles (129 km) per hour late on Monday. Hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge were expected to persist in the area, NHC said. "Heavy rainfall is expected across the Yucatan Peninsula, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba through Tuesday, which could lead to flash flooding in urban areas," NHC warned.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border, NHC said. Zeta is expected to affect oil production in the Gulf Coast. Oil producer BP on Monday said it has begun to shut in production at its Gulf of Mexico platforms and assets ahead of Zeta's arrival, after starting a staff evacuation on Sunday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

How Bitcoin Scammers Target Men and Use Their Secrets Against Them

Did you and your ex break up Or have you been watching objectionable content and had secrets that nobody should ever know You could probably be afraid that someone may use your dark side as a threat against you. Not even a hard soul can wit...

Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the actor will play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes t...

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars nine children jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such unpleasant language because he has r...

Delhi BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness campaign

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president&#160;Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020