Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang

The four-lane project in the Southern Angami region has been canceled after a report suggested that it was not feasible due to land issues, Rio said, adding that a two-lane road will be constructed in the area. Speaking on the Naga political issue, Zeliang said the Centre wants to bring a solution to the problem.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:21 IST
Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang
Representative Image

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has accused the PDA government of failing to implement road projects initiated by the previous DAN dispensation. During the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) regime, the Centre had approved several projects including the construction of the four-lane Kohima bypass road from Jotsoma to Phesama, for which Rs 542.47 crore was sanctioned but it was not implemented by the present state government, he alleged.

"A tender was floated for the four-lane road project after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Neiphiu Rio came to power. They had canceled it later, citing administrative reasons. "The government had appointed a new consultant and decided to construct a two-lane road without any consultation with local people in Southern Angami region," Zeliang said while addressing a rally in Kohima district on Monday night ahead of the November 3 by-elections to two assembly segments.

He urged people to vote for candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the by-polls to raise their voice in the assembly. "The Rio government is misleading people by saying that the road will be widened after the two-lane project is completed. The ruling People's Democratic Alliance is not sincere about implementing the sanctioned projects," the former chief minister alleged.

Responding to the allegation, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the four-lane of the Kohima bypass road is being implemented till Zubza. The four-lane project in the Southern Angami region has been canceled after a report suggested that it was not feasible due to land issues, Rio said, adding that a two-lane road will be constructed in the area.

Speaking on the Naga political issue, Zeliang said the Centre wants to bring a solution to the problem. "The central government wants a solution to the problem. It had asked both the CM and the leader of the opposition to work together to unite the Naga groups for one solution," the NPF leader said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Direct Port Entry facility’ of V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Direct Port Entry DPE facility of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque.While addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, S...

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the partys&#160;candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand.&#160; Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Aff...

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...

EU's Barnier resumes Brexit trade talks in London

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed talks in London with his British counterpart on Tuesday as the two sides try to strike a last-minute trade agreement less than 10 weeks before the United Kingdom leaves the blocs orbit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020