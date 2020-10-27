Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has accused the PDA government of failing to implement road projects initiated by the previous DAN dispensation. During the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) regime, the Centre had approved several projects including the construction of the four-lane Kohima bypass road from Jotsoma to Phesama, for which Rs 542.47 crore was sanctioned but it was not implemented by the present state government, he alleged.

"A tender was floated for the four-lane road project after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Neiphiu Rio came to power. They had canceled it later, citing administrative reasons. "The government had appointed a new consultant and decided to construct a two-lane road without any consultation with local people in Southern Angami region," Zeliang said while addressing a rally in Kohima district on Monday night ahead of the November 3 by-elections to two assembly segments.

He urged people to vote for candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the by-polls to raise their voice in the assembly. "The Rio government is misleading people by saying that the road will be widened after the two-lane project is completed. The ruling People's Democratic Alliance is not sincere about implementing the sanctioned projects," the former chief minister alleged.

Responding to the allegation, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the four-lane of the Kohima bypass road is being implemented till Zubza. The four-lane project in the Southern Angami region has been canceled after a report suggested that it was not feasible due to land issues, Rio said, adding that a two-lane road will be constructed in the area.

Speaking on the Naga political issue, Zeliang said the Centre wants to bring a solution to the problem. "The central government wants a solution to the problem. It had asked both the CM and the leader of the opposition to work together to unite the Naga groups for one solution," the NPF leader said.