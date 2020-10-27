Left Menu
EU's Barnier resumes Brexit trade talks in London

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31. There is very little time left to bridge significant gaps between Britain and the EU on sticking points in talks about a post-Brexit trade deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed talks in London with his British counterpart on Tuesday as the two sides try to strike a last-minute trade agreement less than 10 weeks before the United Kingdom leaves the bloc's orbit. The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31.

There is very little time left to bridge significant gaps between Britain and the EU on sticking points in talks about a post-Brexit trade deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. "There is also much work to be done if we're going to bridge what are the significant gaps that remain between our positions in the most difficult areas and time is very short," the spokesman said.

