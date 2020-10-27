DTC, NBCC ink MoUs to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar, Vasant Vihar

Public transporter DTC and construction major NBCC have inked MoUs to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi's Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, saying the move will allow more space for parking buses at a reduced cost. In a meeting chaired by Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board had on Friday decided to engage National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) for development of prime land parcels.

"DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, first such depots in the country, wid (with) all modern facilities. More buses cud (could) now be parked in limited available space. 'Parking cost per bus' will be much lower," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Gahlot and top officials of the transport department, DTC and NBCC. “Today, we have taken a huge step towards strengthening our Transport infrastructure. With the signing of this MoU between DTC and NBCC, we are moving towards building what will hopefully become India's first multi-level bus depot," Gahlot said on the occasion.

The MoUs appoint NBCC as the project management consultant for the development of land parcels for multi-level bus parking depots, redevelopment of residential colonies of DTC and more commercial facilities, the transport department said in a statement. The NBCC will first take up the redevelopment of four land parcels including Vasant Vihar depot, Shadipur residential colony, Hari Nagar residential colony and Hari Nagar I and II depots, it said.

"The last one year has seen many new initiatives that the transport department has undertaken under the guidance of the chief minister. We are constantly trying to ensure world-class, state of the art public transport system for the people," Gahlot said. The NBCC will also redevelop a few other DTC properties, Gahlot said, adding that the projects will be developed on a “zero-waste, self- sustainable model”. The DTC has 36 depots, 18 terminals, two workshops and three residential colonies at various prime locations in the city.

The development plan including commercialisation of the depots and terminals is being explored in order to improve the financial health of the corporation and increase the parking space..