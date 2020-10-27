Left Menu
4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts, NCC and NSS on anti-air pollution drive in Noida

Around 4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guide, National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme are currently on a door-to-door campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar to raise awareness among people on anti-pollution measures, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guide, National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme are currently on a door-to-door campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar to raise awareness among people on anti-pollution measures, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign, which involves girls also, has been initiated amid air quality deteriorating to severe levels in parts of Noida and Greater in the National Capital Region (NCR), District Inspector of Schools Neeraj Kumar Pandey said.

The volunteers are chiefly spreading awareness about harms of stubble burning, which is considered a key factor for air pollution in north India during this time of the year, Pandey said. He said a state-level meeting was convened last week in which Principal Secretary Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi had insisted that there is a pressing need to control air pollution and more so amid the outbreak of COVID-19 that affects the respiratory system and the lungs, which are directly connected with poor air quality. "Around 4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guide, the NCC and the NSS along with their supervisors and coordinators are currently on a campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar to raise awareness among people about the harms of air pollution. They are especially focussing on educating people on harms of stubble burning," he told PTI.

Pandey said he was "constantly monitoring" the door-to-door campaign. "The volunteers are informing people with any lung infection or elderly people to stay away from polluted areas and also highlighting how COVID-19 along with air pollution has amplified breathing issues," he said. The campaign, on the sidelines, is also raising awareness among youth on ills of tobacco consumption and for encouraging sanitation in their vicinity.

