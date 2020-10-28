Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold in Delhi: Gopal Rai

He also said the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3 and requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018,” he told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:12 IST
Only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that only “green” firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in the national capital. He also said the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3 and requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018,” he told reporters. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers and allowed the sale of 'green' firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution. The 'green' crackers are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30 per cent less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide. The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was tasked with the job of developing 'green' crackers. But only a few varieties were available in the market last year due to licensing requirements. The minister said smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi’s air “hazardous” every year. “The government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left,” he said. Strict action will be taken against the violators under the Environmental Protection Act and Air Act, he said. “In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to launch a ‘no-crackers’ campaign. They should try and avoid burning firecrackers completely considering the seriousness of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rai said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's duchess Meghan seeks to delay court battle with newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography...

Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

The Maharashtra government has proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, officials said on Wednesday. The proposal will be forwarded to the Railway Board, said...

Pawar takes potshots at Maha Guv over his coffee table book

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken potshots at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his coffee table book Jan Rajyapal, saying such a term does not exist in the Constitution and pointed to the absence of advice to Chief Ministe...

'Clear blockade immediately': JNU administration warns students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration has issued a notice to students union president Aishe Ghosh and two others asking them to immediately clear the blockade on a road inside the universitys North Gate, failing which strict ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020