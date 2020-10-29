Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT releases quality control norms for leather footwear

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for different leather footwear including anti-riot shoes with a view to containing imports and production of sub-standard products in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:18 IST
DPIIT releases quality control norms for leather footwear
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for different leather footwear including anti-riot shoes with a view to containing imports and production of sub-standard products in the country. According to a DPIIT notification, the products would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The items cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported, and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. The order has come into force from October 27 this year.

"The BIS shall be the certifying and enforcement authority for the goods," the notification said. However, it added that the order -- the Footwear made from leather and other materials (Quality Control) Order, 2020 -- shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purposes. The department has also issued quality control norms for other goods including certain steel items and cables and pressure cookers.

Products included in the order include leather safety boots and shoes, canvas shoes rubber sole, sports footwear, and derby shoes. DPIIT has also released the quality control order for footwear made from all-rubber and polymeric material and its components. These goods include industrial and protective rubber knee and ankle boots; PVC sandal; rubber hawai chappal; rubber microcellular sheets, among others.

The move comes at a time when the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore firm invents coronavirus breathalyser with results in seconds

A company in Singapore has developed a breathalyser test for the new coronavirus which it says will enable people to know whether they are infected in under a minute.Breathonix, a startup firm from the National University of Singapore, says...

Death toll from knife attack in Nice stands at 2

The death toll from a knife attack in the city of Nice stands at two, the French Police said on Thursday. There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained, the police wrote on Twitter as quoted by Sputni...

Mayawati, Akhilesh 'looted' people when in power, alleges UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav have committed the mistake of looting people when they were in power. Mayawati Ji...

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will both rally supporters on Thursday in the critical battleground state of Florida campaigning in the same city hours apart and putting on full display their differing approaches to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020