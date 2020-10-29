Maha: Two tiger cubs rescued at Tadoba Andhari reserve

Forest officials rescued two tiger cubs who got separated from their mother in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra'sChandrapur district, an official said on Thursday.

A forest guard patrolling at Khasangi forest ranger spotted three cubs roaming without their mother in compartment no. 53 on Wednesday, deputy director of TATR's buffer zoneGuru Prasad said.

On observation, it was found that the cubs were weak and one of them died while undergoing treatment at TransitTreatment Centre in Chandrapur, the official said The other two cubs were also shifted to the treatment centre on Thursday, he said, adding that a team including the special tiger protection force of the reserve are now trying to trace the tigress.