Six killed in Turkey as strong earthquake hits Aegean Sea

Six people were killed in Turkey after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and nearby Greek islands. People ran onto streets in panic in the coastal city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0 at around 1150 GMT.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six people were killed in Turkey after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and nearby Greek islands. People ran onto streets in panic in the coastal city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the quake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0 at around 1150 GMT. Some neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater which swept a flood of debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said six people died, one due to drowning, while 202 people were injured. There were various reports of collapsed buildings with people stuck in the rubble in some of districts of Izmir, one of Turkey's main tourist regions, and partial damage to property in other provinces, Turkish officials said.

Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer said around 20 buildings came down in the province. Izmir's governor said 70 people had been rescued from under the rubble. Ilke Cide, a doctoral student who was in Izmir's Guzelbahce region during the earthquake, said he went inland after waters rose after the earthquake.

"I am very used to earthquakes... so I didn't take it very seriously at first but this time it was really scary," he said, adding the earthquake had lasted for at least 25-30 seconds. Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Turkey is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

FLOODING Ismail Yetiskin, mayor of Izmir's Seferihisar, said sea levels rose as a result of the quake. "There seems to be a small tsunami," he told broadcaster NTV.

Footage on social media showed debris including refrigerators, chairs and tables floating through streets on the deluge. TRT Haber showed cars in Izmir's Seferihisar district had been dragged by the water and piled on top of each other. Idil Gungor, who runs a hotel in Izmir's Seferihisar district, told broadcaster NTV that people were cleaning the debris after the floodwaters receded. She said fish had washed up on the garden of the hotel, around 50 metres from the shore.

Residents of the Greek island of Samos, which has a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV. "It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," said Lekkas.

High tidal wave warnings were in place in Samos, where eight people were lightly injured, according to a Greek official. "We have never experienced anything like it," said George Dionysiou, the local vice-mayor. "People are panicking." A Greek police spokesman said there was damage to some old buildings on the island.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece - which have been caught up in a bitter dispute over ownership of potential hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean - spoke by phone after the earthquake and said they were ready to help one another, Ankara said. AFAD put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was 7.0. It was felt along Turkey's Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, media said.

