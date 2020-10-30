Left Menu
People throng Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad

Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, was on Friday celebrated across Kashmir with people thronging the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of the prophet, to offer prayers. The celebrations were also held at several mosques and shrines across the valley, the officials added.

Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, was on Friday celebrated across Kashmir with people thronging the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of the prophet, to offer prayers. People from far-flung areas of the Kashmir region reached the shrine situated on the banks of Dal lake here to offer the prayers, officials said.

The relic was also displayed by its custodian after the prayers throughout the day, they said. The celebrations were also held at several mosques and shrines across the valley, the officials added.  The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated with florescent lights while special religious flags were hoisted atop some buildings and vehicles to mark the occasion.

