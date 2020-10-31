Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's death toll from earthquake rises to 17

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 01:51 IST
Turkey's death toll from earthquake rises to 17
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in Turkey due to an earthquake that struck on Friday rose to 17, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

The number of people injured rose to 709, it said, adding that search and rescue operations continued at 17 collapsed or damaged buildings.

The strong earthquake was felt in both Greece and Turkey. Two people died on the Greek island of Samos, officials there said.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Russian, Iranian and other hackers target 2020 U.S. election

U.S. intelligence officials and researchers at major internet firms say hackers from around the globe have targeted the 2020 U.S. election, including the campaigns of President Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden. Below is a partial ...

Walmart returns firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors ahead of election

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products to protect customers and employees as tensions across the...

Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Nineteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...

Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed

A proposed cap on Formula One driver salaries is under discussion but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said on Friday.The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward last Monday in a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020