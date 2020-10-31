Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines evacuates nearly 1 million as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph), will bring violent winds and strong rains, state weather and disaster officials said. It is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:23 IST
Philippines evacuates nearly 1 million as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Officials have evacuated almost a million residents in the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon as a category 5 storm - the world's strongest this year - makes landfall on Sunday. Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph), will bring violent winds and strong rains, state weather and disaster officials said.

It is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013. "We are having a hard time with COVID-19, and then here comes another disaster," Senator Christopher Go, the top aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, told a virtual news conference.

Local executives should ensure that the virus does not spread in evacuation centres, he said. Officials have started pre-emptive evacuations, with Albay province bringing 794,000 residents to safety, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency, told a news conference.

In the capital Manila and nearby Bulacan province, roughly 1,000 COVID-19 patients housed in large isolation tents could be transferred to hotels and hospitals, Jalad said. The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next only to Indonesia, with 380,729 cases and 7,221 deaths.

Typhoon Molave last week killed 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of Manila, which is also in the projected path of Goni, the 18th tropical storm in the country. The main island of Luzon accounts for more than two thirds of the economy, which fell into recession in the second quarter, and half of the population of more than 108 million.

Relief goods, heavy machinery and personal protective equipment are already positioned in key areas, Filipino Grace America, mayor of Infanta town in Quezon province, told DZBB radio. "But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our funds for calamity concerns and expenses are insufficient." Local officials cancelled port operations and barred fishers from setting sail. Airlines cancelled dozens of flights.

Typhoon Goni, moving westward at 25 kph (15.5 mph) from the Pacific Ocean, will bring intense rains over the capital and 21 adjacent provinces early on Sunday, and threats of floods and landslides. Another typhoon, Atsani, with 55 kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 70 kph, is gaining strength just outside the Philippines.

An average 20 typhoons, bringing heavy rains that trigger deadly landslides, hit the Philippines annually.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Make Science Great Again U.S. researchers dream of life after TrumpFrom his lab in Toulouse, France, Benjamin Sanderson models the range of extreme risks to humans from climate change, ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Change Meow the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayorOne Californian neighborhood had had enough of the acrimonious atmosphere among people ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S...

Sonowal turns 59

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal turned 59 on Saturday and was greeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his cabinet colleagues and other political leaders. Shah extended his b...

Several districts in Rajasthan placed under NSA ahead of Gurjar protest

Several districts in Rajasthan have been put under the National Security Act NSA, 1980 keeping in mind the possible disruptions in law and order, during the Gurjar Mahapanchayat on November 1. As per an order issued by Administrative Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020