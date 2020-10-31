Second phase of Rajasthan MC polls tomorrow; 1,287 candidates in fray

Over 19 lakh voters will decide the fate of 1,287 candidates in the second phase of the municipal corporation elections in Rajasthan's three cities on Sunday

According to State Election Commissioner P S Mehra, voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm for Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporations. In the first phase on October 29, voting was held for Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporations. The counting of votes will take place on November 3. Mehra said in the second phase, over 19.45 lakh voters will exercise their franchise at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards, where 1,287 candidates are in the fray.