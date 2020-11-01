Penalties worth Rs 18.50 lakh slapped on polluters in Noida

The Noida Authority on Saturday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 18.55 lakh on entities, including construction sites, which were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs 15 lakh on an entity engaged in construction work and found violating the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said. The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 96.61 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Saturday. "Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 18.50 lakh were imposed on Thursday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 320 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Saturday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 100 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process. The road stretches measuring 107 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines. Footpaths and streets measuring 50 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.