Goa Cong to oppose rail doubling, highway expansion plans

The Congress will start a campaignopposing rail doubling and highway expansion plans in Goa asthese are aimed at converting the coastal state into a coalhub, the party's state unit chief Girish Chodankar said onSunday

He told PTI the campaign will be carried out under the#OnlyGoalSayNoToCoal hashtag, and corner meetings would beheld to create awareness in people about the environmentaldamage the two projects would cause

"Rail doubling and expansion of the highway connectingGoa to Karnataka are to help companies offloading coal atMormugao Port in Vasco. The Congress has opposed such plansearlier and will continue to do so through this campaign," hesaid.