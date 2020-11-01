Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 62

"I WILL PLAY VIOLIN FOR YOU" Sixteen-year-old Inci Okan was trapped under the rubble of the same 8-storey building as the elderly man before being rescued 17 hours after the strong quake, along with her dog Fistik (Pistachio).

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:54 IST
Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 62
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday, after being buried for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck Turkey's Aegean coast and Greek islands.

Turkish authorities reported more deaths on Sunday, bringing the toll to 62, all in Izmir, while two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos. The man, identified as Ahmet Citim, was rescued from one of 20 residential buildings destroyed in Izmir's Bayrakli district, a former shantytown where older buildings vulnerable to earthquakes were being replaced by newer construction projects. Television images showed that the collapsed buildings were older ones.

Rescue and emergency teams have been working through the wrecked buildings for two days and President Tayyip Erdogan said his government was "determined to heal the wounds of our brothers and sisters in Izmir before the cold and rains begin." More than 3,000 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, according to Turkey's disasters and emergency agency AFAD, which said 940 people had been injured in Friday's earthquake.

More than 700 victims have so far been discharged from hospitals, while eight remain in intensive care, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

Friday's earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos. "I WILL PLAY VIOLIN FOR YOU"

Sixteen-year-old Inci Okan was trapped under the rubble of the same 8-storey building as the elderly man before being rescued 17 hours after the strong quake, along with her dog Fistik (Pistachio). Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) member Edanur Dogan visited Okan at hospital.

Emergency worker Dogan had held the girl's hand while rescue teams removed the debris above her. "I am very happy. Thankfully my father was not at home. My father couldn't fit there. He would hurt his head. I am tiny. I am short so I squeezed in and that's how I was rescued. We stayed home with my dog. Both of us are well," Okan said from her hospital bed.

Okan promised to play the violin for Dogan after being discharged from hospital. "I will play the violin for you, I promise."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Eta rumbles west across Caribbean toward Nicaragua

Tropical storm Eta barreled west through the Caribbean on Sunday, bound for Nicaragua and Honduras, where it is expected to unleash heavy rain and hurricane-force winds in the coming week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said. The st...

Short run game against DC came back to bite us, says Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul believes that the short run that played a part in their opening IPL loss to Delhi Capitals massively affected their play-off chances despite a remarkable comeback in the second leg of the tournament. KXIP f...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest jump in October

Fires in Brazils Amazon rainforest surged in October and the number of blazes is up 25 in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to a year ago, data from government space research agency Inpe showed on Sunday.October recorded 17,326 hot spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020