Italy faces new coronavirus curbs, but no national lockdown -PM

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:27 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Italian government is going to tighten restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but is holding back from re-introducing a blanket, nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.

Addressing parliament, Conte said more stringent measures, including curbing travel been the worst-hit regions and introducing a nighttime curfew, were now needed given the recent resurgence of the virus.

He said the country would be divided into three areas depending on the risk level. He warned that intensive care units would be overwhelmed in 15 of Italy's 20 regions by next month unless action was taken, and said certain places faced tougher restrictions than others.

