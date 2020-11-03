Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australia's most prestigious horse race meeting. Carrying top weight in the gruelling two-mile handicap, the Aidan O'Brien-trained horse broke down with 350 metres to run on a hot afternoon at Flemington Racecourse and was put down by vets soon after Twilight Payment's victory.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:23 IST
Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australia's most prestigious horse race meeting.

Carrying top weight in the gruelling two-mile handicap, the Aidan O'Brien-trained horse broke down with 350 metres to run on a hot afternoon at Flemington Racecourse and was put down by vets soon after Twilight Payment's victory. The five-year-old stallion was the second horse prepared by master trainer O'Brien and owned by breeding giant Coolmore Stud to be euthanised after pulling up lame in the "race that stops the nation."

Coolmore's The Cliffsofmoher broke down early in the 2018 race and was put down on the track after vets found the horse had broken a shoulder. Melbourne Cup day has proved a lethal undertaking for runners in recent years, with seven horses killed due to complications since 2013.

Most have been prepared by European trainers for owners who spend small fortunes on bringing horses to run on the relatively firm turf of Australian racetracks for big prizes during the marquee spring meetings. The Chris Waller-trained Regal Monarch was euthanised after falling in race four in 2017, while British stayer Red Cadeaux was put down two weeks after falling and breaking a leg in the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

The 2014 race claimed the lives of two runners in favourite Admire Rakti and seventh-placed Araldo, while French mare Verema died after breaking her leg in the back straight of the 2013 edition. "His final moments would have been so painful and terrifying," animal rights group Animals Australia said on social media of Anthony Van Dyck.

"No animal deserves to suffer like this for gambling money ... RIP Anthony Van Dyck." 'FATALITY REPORT'

Racing Victoria's integrity chief Jamie Stier said Anthony Van Dyck had been "humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock" during the race. "The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained," Stier added.

Racing Victoria also said its integrity team would prepare a "fatality report" to give "consideration to the circumstances of the incident and any potential learnings to assist in the prevention of similar injuries in the future." No crowd was present at Flemington on Tuesday, with COVID-19-related social distancing rules limiting the race-track to essential staff and officials.

Yet attendances have fallen in recent years amid concerns over the treatment of thoroughbreds and growing protests from animal rights groups. Last year's Melbourne Cup drew 81,000, its smallest crowd in over 20 years, following a state media investigation into the mistreatment of retired racehorses and reports of hundreds of thoroughbreds being slaughtered at an abbatoir in northeastern Queensland state.

The week-long Melbourne Cup Carnival, which includes three other major race meetings at Flemington, drew 276,000 last year, well down from a record of 418,000 in 2006 and continuing a steady decline in recent years. "Melbourne Cup is beginning to feel like Groundhog Day," said Animal Justice Party's Andy Meddick, a lawmaker in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital.

"Almost every year, a horse breaks down and is killed. "A racehorse dies every three days on Australian racetracks. The only difference is on Melbourne Cup Day, the whole country is watching."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Future Retail files caveat before Delhi High Court against any early move by Amazon

Kishore Biyani led-Future Group has filed a caveat before the Delhi High Court requesting it to be heard if any plea is filed by e-commerce major Amazon over its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. Anticipating a move by Amazon...

UAE PM receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed shared a picture on Twitter of him getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.Sheikh Mohammed said, While receiving th...

Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assemb...

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020