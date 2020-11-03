Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We're really afraid': major Hurricane Eta pounds Nicaragua

Eta plowed ashore near the port of Puerto Cabezas, pulling roofs off houses, knocking down trees and power lines, and causing flooding in the region, said Guillermo Gonzalez, the head of Nicaragua's disaster management agency SINAPRED. The storm had been pummeling the coast with high winds and rain since around midnight, Gonzalez told a news conference.

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:37 IST
'We're really afraid': major Hurricane Eta pounds Nicaragua
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, struck Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and essential infrastructure and threatening to unleash deadly flooding. Eta plowed ashore near the port of Puerto Cabezas, pulling roofs off houses, knocking down trees and power lines, and causing flooding in the region, said Guillermo Gonzalez, the head of Nicaragua's disaster management agency SINAPRED.

The storm had been pummeling the coast with high winds and rain since around midnight, Gonzalez told a news conference. "We're really afraid, there are fallen poles, there's flooding, roofs torn off, some of the zinc on my house fell off," said Carmen Enriquez, a resident of Puerto Cabezas.

"We spent the whole night up worrying, it hasn't stopped raining, and they say it's just starting," she added. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Eta is an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, bringing "catastrophic" winds to Nicaragua.

Shortly before the Nicaraguan government announced the arrival of the storm, Eta was blowing sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (233 kph), according to the NHC. The northern indigenous regions directly in Eta's path are some of Nicaragua's poorest. Many people nearby live in wooden homes that stand little chance against such a powerful storm.

Late on Monday, Javier Plat, a local Catholic priest, told Reuters there was a city-wide power outage in Puerto Cabezas and government-arranged shelters had reached capacity. "This city of 70,000 people is very vulnerable. We have houses made of wood and adobe. The infrastructure of the residential houses is our main vulnerability," Plat said.

Nicaragua on Monday evacuated at least 3,000 families, including fishermen who live in the most vulnerable villages on the Atlantic coast, officials said. Some 20,000 people were taking cover in shelters, SINAPRED said on Tuesday. The storm is forecast to move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning and then hit central Honduras on Thursday. Once it clatters into the mountains of Nicaragua and Honduras, it should weaken rapidly, NHC said.

Ortega's government had issued red alerts in several regions in the path of the hurricane. On Monday, several ports in neighboring Honduras, where the government had carried out evacuations, were forced to shut amid reports of floods. El Salvador also evacuated citizens as a precaution.

Eta is the 28th named tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying an all-time record set in 2005, the NHC said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast deploys police after opposition creates parallel government

Riot police dispersed opposition supporters outside the main Ivory Coast opposition leaders house on Tuesday after the government accused him of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattaras ele...

"Our classes are packed": Paris school kids clash with police in COVID-19 protest

Riot police pepper-sprayed students after they blockaded a Paris high school on Tuesday in a protest over inadequate COVID-19 sanitary measures. Several dozen students used wheelie bins, metal grills and supermarkets trolleys to block acces...

Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients. With everybodys cooperation...

Arrest warrant against Maryam Nawaz's husband in 2019 case

A Lahore court issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leader Captain Safdar Awan in a case related to a clash with police officials outside National Accountability Bureau NAB last year, ARY News reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020