Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aegean quake toll rises to 115 as search continues in Turkey's Izmir

Search and rescue efforts were concentrated on two buildings in Turkey's western city of Izmir as the death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea crept up to 115, disaster authorities said early on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:57 IST
Aegean quake toll rises to 115 as search continues in Turkey's Izmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Search and rescue efforts were concentrated on two buildings in Turkey's western city of Izmir as the death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea crept up to 115, disaster authorities said early on Wednesday. Two of victims of the tremor were teenagers on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said.

On Tuesday, 90 hours after the quake struck, rescuers in Izmir pulled a young girl alive out of the rubble, and search operations were now concentrated on two buildings. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade.

The quake injured 1,035 people in Izmir, with 137 still being treated, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. More than 4,600 tents and 17,000 beds are being used for temporary shelters in Turkey, the agency said.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. More than 500 people were killed in a 2011 quake in the eastern city of Van, while another in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. AFAD said Friday's earthquake had a magnitude of 6.6, with 1,670 aftershocks.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hillary Clinton retweets her own message originally posted after her defeat in 2016

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections, reposted some of her own tweets, with messages she originally shared after her loss to the Republican leader four years ago. Do not lose heart Vote., the ...

Hilarie Burton boards 'The Walking Dead' series

Actor Hilarie Burton is joining her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast of long-running series The Walking Dead. The 38-year-old actor will play the role of Lucille, the wife of villainous Negan, portrayed by Morgan in the sho...

Prasad questions Arnab Goswami's arrest, dubs it as textbook case of hypocrisy

Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday described the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome. He also questioned the silence of the Congress lead...

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

The previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies were all successful in creating remarkable records in the global box office. Now the avid franchise enthusiasts are passionately waiting for some latest updates related to the making of Pirates o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020