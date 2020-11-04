Wildlife board set up in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a 25-member wildlife board to advise it in selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas and in formulation of policy for protection and conservation of wildlife and plants. Lt Governor would be the chairman of the board which included among others nine eminent conservationists, ecologists and environmentalists and three representatives of NGO's dealing with wildlife, according to an order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi the commissioner secretary to the administration.

Besides advising the government on selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas and in the formulation of the policy for protection and conservation of wildlife and specified plants, the terms of reference or mandate of the board also include suggestions in any matter relating to the amendment of any schedule. The board would also advise the government in relation to measures to be taken for harmonising needs of the tribals and other dwellers of the forest with the protection and conservation of wildlife and in any other matter connected with the protection of wildlife which may be referred to it by the government, the order stated.

The chief secretary was named as vice chairman of the board and chief wildlife warden as member secretary, while other prominent members include a police officer not below the rank of Inspector General to be nominated by Director General of Police and representative of General Officer Commanding (north) not below the rank of Brigadier to be nominated by the central government. Managing director of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, representatives of wildlife institute of India, Dehradun, Botanical Survey of India and Zoological Survey of India have also been included in the board.