Expedite implementation of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project: Raj CM to officials

Describing the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) as an ambitious project for Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked officials to expedite its implementation. The chief minister reviewed the project at his residence and directed officials that work on the proposed Khushkheda-Bhiwadi-Neemrana and Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar investment areas in the state under phase one should be expedited by setting deadlines

The DMIC is an ambitious project from the industrial development and geographical point of view of the state. It has huge potential for investment, employment, and planned urban development in the state, Gehlot said in a statement

Under the project, work on proposed investment areas in the state should be speedily planned and brought to the ground, he said, adding that a large part of the special freight corridor to be built under the project would pass through Rajasthan.