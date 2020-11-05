Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID': study

A study of the lungs of people who have died from COVID-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as 'long COVID', in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months. Scientists leading the research said they also found some unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which may explain why it is able to inflict such harm.

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, from 100 non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Britain, said they were "reassuring" but did not mean people cannot in rare cases be infected twice with the disease.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The first of its kind, Health Icon Awards - 2020 Global Icon Awards - 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage empower the go-getter attitude courage shown by the winners during pandemic ...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States set a daily record for new coronavirus cases a day after the presidential election, while Italy locked down the financial capital of Milan and Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades.DEATHS AND...

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020