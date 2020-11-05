Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution soars to 42 pc, season's highest

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the farm fire count in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas increased significantly and stood at 4,135 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:54 IST
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution soars to 42 pc, season's highest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 42 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency. Experts said raging farm fires and a fall in the wind speed and temperatures pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR to the worst levels in around a year on Thursday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the farm fire count in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas increased significantly and stood at 4,135 on Wednesday, the highest this season so far. SAFAR said the boundary layer wind direction is northwesterly – favourable for the transport of pollutants from farm fires. "The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was estimated at 42 per cent for Thursday," it said.

Stubble burning accounted for five percent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, 10 per cent on Tuesday, 16 on Monday and 40 on Sunday. Last year, the stubble contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data. NASA's satellite imagery showed a large, dense cluster of fire dots covering Punjab and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. SAFAR predicted conducive conditions for dispersion of pollutants over the next two days. "Better dispersion condition and not so low daytime boundary layer height is predicted for the next two days which is likely to improve AQI unless more than estimated fire-related emission takes place," it said.

PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 561 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m3) at 10 am -- the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 µg/m3, according to CPCB data. PM10 levels below 100 µg/m3 are considered safe in India. PM10 is particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometers and is inhalable. These particles include dust, pollen and mold spores. The levels of PM2.5 – finer particles which can even enter the bloodstream – were 347 µg/m3 at 12 noon. PM2.5 levels up to 60 µg/m3 are considered safe. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 472 at 12 noon. It was 279 at 10 am on Wednesday. All the 36 monitoring stations recorded the air quality in the ''severe'' category. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida also recorded ''severe'' levels of air pollution.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar: One dead, seven missing after boat capsizes in river Ganga in Bhagalpur

One person died while seven went missing after a boat carrying 100 people capsized in the river Ganga in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday, an official said. The rescue operations are being carried out by the teams of State Disas...

India gifts medical equipment to Nepal

India on Thursday gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anesthesia machines, for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army. The batch of equipment was presen...

Ganga rejuvenation a continuous task, needs public participation: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The task of rejuvenating the Ganges is a continuous one and needs the participation of the people, said Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Speaking at the Ganga Utsav 2020 on Wednesday, Shekhawat recalled how the call made...

S.Korea tells people who attended Samsung memorial to get tested after coronavirus case emerges

South Korea said on Thursday it had alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.A local journ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020