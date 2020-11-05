Left Menu
Drop in temperature made it easier to chase in second phase of IPL: Tendulkar

so teams were able to play on the rise earlier, are not able to do so now." The dew is a factor due to the cooler climate which effectively means little help for bowlers during late evening when teams are chasing targets. "In the second innings, the ball is getting wet and then not much happens off the surface.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:06 IST
Drop in temperature made it easier to chase in second phase of IPL: Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar feels that with temperatures dropping in the UAE, it has become easier to chase in the ongoing IPL as the tournament enters its business end during which the dew factor has also come into play. Tendulkar compared the first five weeks of the tournament to the one gone by, when more teams started chasing targets well in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"The tournament started six weeks ago. What the temperature was back then compared to what it is now, on an average it has dropped by six degrees," Tendulkar said on 100MB app. "Also if you look at shadows, the positioning is such, sunset timing is different. All these things affect the pitch. The pitch temperature was earlier coming down only in the second innings. "In the first half of the tournament, teams chasing at two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were not successful. But suddenly, in the last 7 or 8 days, teams chasing are consistently winning." The iconic batsman feels that due to early sunset, bowlers are getting some help off the pitch which didn't happen during the first phase. "Now, the sun is setting earlier, so there is some help for bowlers upfront. There is lateral movement off the deck. so teams were able to play on the rise earlier, are not able to do so now." The dew is a factor due to the cooler climate which effectively means little help for bowlers during late evening when teams are chasing targets.

"In the second innings, the ball is getting wet and then not much happens off the surface. The balls will just skid through." PTI KHS PM PM.

