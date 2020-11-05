Left Menu
Science News Roundup: NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; Lung damage found in COVID dead and more

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates

Science News Roundup: NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; Lung damage found in COVID dead and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID': study

A study of the lungs of people who have died from COVID-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as 'long COVID', in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months. Scientists leading the research said they also found some unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which may explain why it is able to inflict such harm.

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates

