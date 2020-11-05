Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPCB asks govt, pvt offices to reduce vehicle usage by 30 pc as Delhi pollution soars to worst level

As Delhi's air pollution soared to the worst level since December last year, a CPCB task force on Thursday suggested government and private offices and other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:10 IST
CPCB asks govt, pvt offices to reduce vehicle usage by 30 pc as Delhi pollution soars to worst level
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

As Delhi's air pollution soared to the worst level since December last year, a CPCB task force on Thursday suggested government and private offices and other establishments to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent. At a review meeting, CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava said the air quality was expected to be within the 'very poor' category on Wednesday. However, low wind speed pushed the air quality to 'severe' category.

V K Soni, the head of IMD's environment monitoring research center, said the sudden change of wind speed could not be captured by their forecasting model. Soni said that air quality is likely to improve from Thursday evening due to increased wind speed and will remain in the "very poor" category for the next two days.

"Government and private offices and other establishments are advised to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent (by working from home, car-pooling, and optimizing their field activities, etc.)" the task force suggested. Implementing agencies were asked to step up their efforts, be more vigilant, and ensure quick action, including on redressal of complaints on SAMEER application and other social media platforms to curb polluting activities. Delhi's air quality dropped to the worst level since December last year on Thursday, with farm fires accounting for 42 percent of the pollution, the maximum this season so far, according to data from central government agencies. Experts said unfavorable meteorological conditions – calm winds and low temperatures – and smoke from farm fires in neighboring states led to a dense layer of haze on Wednesday night as the air quality index entered the 'severe' zone. The haze thinned on Thursday with higher wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants. However, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 450, the highest since December 30 last year, when it was 446.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the b...

Woman, husband arrested for acid attack on neighbours

The police on Thursday arrested a couple from Anand Nagar area in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly attacking their neighbors with acid. At least half a dozen people suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, the police said.The ...

Now, Jharkhand withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move. ...

Protesting farmers vacate railway tracks in Jalandhar to allow movement of goods trains

Farmers who had blocked railway tracks at Phillaur in Punjabs Jalandhar district in protest against the farm laws during the past few weeks have now vacated the area and are protesting at a nearby park to allow movement of goods trains. We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020