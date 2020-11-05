Left Menu
Woman dies after falling into valley while taking selfie

Neetu Maheshwari, a city resident, had gone to Jam Gate area, 55 km from here, on picnic with her family, a police officer said. She apparently slipped while clicking a selfie and fell off a hill, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old woman died on Thursday after falling into a valley while clicking a selfie at a picnic spot near Indore city, the police said. Neetu Maheshwari, a city resident, had gone to Jam Gate area, 55 km from here, on a picnic with her family, a police officer said.

She apparently slipped while clicking a selfie and fell off a hill, he said. "We retrieved the body from the valley filled with thickets after four hours' search," he said, adding that it was sent for autopsy and further probe was on.

