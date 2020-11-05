Left Menu
Ex-Delhi CS M M Kutty to head commission on air quality management in Delhi, adjoining areas

Former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty was on Thursday appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Updated: 06-11-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:51 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty was on Thursday appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Besides him, Professor Mukesh Khare, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Ramesh K J, Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been appointed as the full-time technical members of the Commission, it said. Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the full-time member of the panel, the order said.

They have been appointed for a term of three years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until attainment of the age of 70 years, it said. Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre had on October 29 introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years jail term and Rs one crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Kutty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, retired as Petroleum Secretary in April this year. He has also served as the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

