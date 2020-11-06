RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jaipur for two days
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of the city from November 8, a statement said on Thursday "He (Bhagwat) will be taking part in two-day meeting of north-western region," RSS leader Ramesh said in a statement The event will be held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari area.
The event will be held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari area. In the north-western region meeting, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chittor will participate. RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi will also be present.
