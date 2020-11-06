Left Menu
40 sheep, goats killed in attack by leopards in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:43 IST
40 sheep, goats killed in attack by leopards in J-K's Ramban
At least 40 sheep and goats were killed in an attack by leopards in a mountainous area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Friday

A group of leopards entered the animal sheds of Gulzar Ahmad Chandail and Farooq Ahmad Chandail in Gundi Gagra village in Gool sub-division of the district Thursday night, range officer of wildlife department Ramban Mansoor Ahmed said, adding they killed at least 40 sheep and goats inside the structures

Ahmed said a team of wildlife department officials has been dispatched to the panchayat Kali Masta from Ramban to take stock of the situation. He said there is no provision of any kind of compensation for livestock killed in a wild attack in the wildlife division, Kishtwar.

