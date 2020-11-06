Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration's 'golden age' up for auction, including Armstrong on moon

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Haul of rare photos of space exploration's 'golden age' up for auction, including Armstrong on moon

A rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon is among thousands of space photographs in a collection up for auction at Christie's. The more than 2,400 photographs document "the golden age of space exploration" and is the most comprehensive such collection ever to come to auction, Christie's said.

NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates; public surfaces may hold clues to virus spread

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rates