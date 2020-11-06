Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels as death toll shoots past 100

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta on Friday dumped more torrential rain across large parts of Central America and the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned "catastrophic flooding" in the region would continue. Rescue operations across Honduras and Guatemala have been slowed by destroyed roads and bridges, forcing authorities to draft in the military and use helicopters and speedboats to rescue people stranded on top of their houses.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:31 IST
'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels as death toll shoots past 100
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America soared on Friday after the Guatemalan military reached a remote mountainous village where torrential rains had triggered devastating mudslides, killing about 100 people. Many of the dead were buried in their homes in the remote Queja village in central region of Alta Verapaz, where about 150 houses had been swallowed by mudslides, Guatemalan army spokesman Ruben Tellez told Reuters, citing preliminary figures.

It appeared the area around Queja village had previously had a huge landslide on a road pass a decade ago, which left dozens of people dead, Tellez added. "Now with all this (Eta) phenomenon it collapsed again," Tellez said.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei indicated the death toll could jump even higher, with the number of dead and missing in Queja village estimated to total about 150. One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta on Friday dumped more torrential rain across large parts of Central America and the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned "catastrophic flooding" in the region would continue.

Rescue operations across Honduras and Guatemala have been slowed by destroyed roads and bridges, forcing authorities to draft in the military and use helicopters and speedboats to rescue people stranded on top of their houses. Eta wrought chaos after plowing into Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday with winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph), before weakening to a tropical depression and unleashing torrents of rain on regions of Honduras and Guatemala.

"This is the worst storm Honduras has seen in decades. The damage will undoubtedly be significant," said Mark Connolly, UNICEF Representative in Honduras, who estimated about 1.5 million children there will be impacted by Eta. Giammattei earlier added that bad weather was hampering rescue efforts, which were further limited by the country having only one helicopter for the job.

"We have a lot of people trapped (whom) we have not been able to reach," he said. A further eight people were killed in Honduras, where Max Gonzalez, the minister of the National Risk Management System (SINAGER), said about 4,000 people had been rescued but many others remained trapped on their roofs.

"We have been without food for two days... waiting to be evacuated," William Santos, sheltering on top of a banana packing plant with about 300 people in northern Honduras, told Reuters. Across swathes of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica, high winds and heavy rain have damaged hundreds, if not thousands, of homes, forcing people to take cover in shelters.

Two artisanal miners were killed in Nicaragua while in southern Costa Rica, a landslide killed two people in a house, a Costa Rican woman and an American man, officials said. Near the Costa Rican border in Panama's Chiriqui province, five people, including three children, died in flooding, authorities said.

On Friday morning, the eye of the storm was on the edge of Belize's coast and heading out to the Caribbean Sea, charting a course to Cuba and Florida this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. But remnants of Eta will continue to batter portions of Central America with "catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding", NHC said.

Flash flooding and river overflows were also possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba, NHC added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020