Woman's corpse found in Jalna, cops suspect animal attack

The dismembered corpse of a woman was found in Jamkhed village in Jalna's Ambad tehsil on Sunday, police said.

She has been identified as 50-year-old Subhadra Mhaskeand it looks, prima facie, that she was killed by a wild animal, an official said.

"Her head has been severed from the body and there are teeth marks. Forest department officials have been alerted for help in the probe," he added.