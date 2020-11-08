Left Menu
Delhi government invited to share experience at dialogue on zero emission

Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session, the statement said. It's a privilege for the Delhi government to be invited at the prestigious Race to Zero Dialogues to share its experiences and vision on transition to zero emission vehicles, Shah said.

Delhi government has received invitation from non-profit body Climate Group to share its experience at the 'Race to Zero Dialogues: Launching the global race to zero emission mobility', according to an official statement. Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, Delhi, Jasmine Shah will virtually represent the Delhi government at the event on November 11.

He will participate in the session 'Governments leading the way' to share experiences on how governments can effectively lead the transition to zero emission vehicles. Delhi is among the four global cities chosen to share experiences in the session, the statement said.

It's a privilege for the Delhi government to be invited at the prestigious Race to Zero Dialogues to share its experiences and vision on transition to zero emission vehicles, Shah said. It is because of the "bold and ambitious vision" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on pollution and specifically electric vehicles, that Delhi's policy is being "hailed" as an example globally, he said.

"We hope to collaborate, learn and inspire cities and regions across India and globally to adopt equally ambitious policies to reduce air pollution and take action on climate change." Delhi's leadership on climate action through its electric vehicle policy has been featured in a global guide 'Regions Take Action: The Benefits of Major Climate Policies' published by the Climate Group, added the statement.

