Delhi minister stresses on eradicating malnutrition

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday stressed the need to take utmost precaution in distribution of nutritious items to beneficiaries of Anganwadi scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic. The women and child development minister said the city government was committed to eradicate malnutrition from the national capital.

Gautam chaired a meeting with the newly-appointed welfare officers and supervisors in the Department of Women and Child Development and underlined the need of taking the utmost precaution in the distribution of nutritious items under the Anganwadi scheme. "We all have to channelise our energy with a determination to achieve the goal of eradicating malnutrition from the national capital. For this, collective responsibility is to be realised by all stakeholders involved in the work to protect the infants and mothers from malnutrition," he said in a statement.

The minister was also briefed by the department about a plan to conduct the survey of Anganwadi beneficiaries. A questionnaire prepared for the purpose of making the Anganwadi beneficiaries aware of the facilities provided by the government, and their responses, suggestions, and ideas related to the scheme were also shown during a presentation, officials said.

A mock drill was also conducted for a proposed survey for assessment of Anganwadi services, they said.