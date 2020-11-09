Action will be taken against those not complying with ban on firecrackers: Delhi minister

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said action will be taken against those not complying with the ban on firecrackers under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act which invites a jail term of up to six years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. Rai discussed the standard operating procedures to implement the ban at a meeting with district magistrates and senior officials of the Delhi Police and the environment and revenue departments. "As per the discussion, police can register an FIR and prosecute those violating the ban on firecrackers under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act," he told reporters.

"An offence can invite a fine and a jail term of minimum one and a half years and maximum of six years," the minister said. Rai said that according to experts, the smoke from farm fires is expected to keep the national capital's air quality in the "severe" zone till Diwali.

The Delhi government had last week imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all types of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30. The National Green Tribunal on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".