Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agartala airport to get new terminal building by early next year

The AAI-run Agartala airport is set to get a new integrated terminal building, with a capacity to cater to three million passengers per annum, by early next year, with over 90 per cent work on the project already completed, according to an official statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:31 IST
Agartala airport to get new terminal building by early next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AAI-run Agartala airport is set to get a new integrated terminal building, with a capacity to cater to three million passengers per annum, by early next year, with over 90 per cent work on the project already completed, according to an official statement. The existing terminal building at the Bir Bikram Singh Airport was saturated, and there was no further scope for expansion, necessitating the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to construct a new integrated terminal building with an enhanced capacity and modern amenities, the AAI said in the statement on Monday.

It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 438 crore. With a built-up area of 30,000 sq metres, the new terminal building has been designed to process 1,000 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, which translates into three million passengers annually, it said.

The new terminal will have 20 check-in counters, four passenger boarding bridges, conveyor belts and passenger-friendly modern facilities and amenities, the release said. The development work also includes construction of the apron having a capacity to park six aircraft at a time, the AAI said in the release.

The planning approach for the terminal is based on airport procedure and passenger flow, integrated with landscaping and retail to increase user experience and at the same time, ease the movement in the building, the AAI said It added that Advanced Intelligent Building Management Systems have been used to optimise the consumption of energy. More than 90 per cent of project work is completed and the new integrated terminal building at the Agartala airport is scheduled to be ready by the beginning of 2021, it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia reports battles around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijans capi...

Cong leader slams Bengal BJP chief for using language of 'common thug'

Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday for his death threat, saying the language used by him is that of a common thug. Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political ...

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...

Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. On the eve of their IPL final against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020