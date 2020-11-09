Left Menu
EU drug regulator says it is assessing early data from Pfizer COVID vaccine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:14 IST
The European Union drug regulator said on Monday it had not yet received results from large-scale trials on the COVID vaccines being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and that it was currently assessing earlier data on the quality of the shot.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started a rolling review of data from trials on the vaccine in early October.

"We evaluated the first batch of data on the vaccine, which came from laboratory studies (non-clinical data). The Agency is currently assessing a second batch of data which relate to the quality of the vaccine, including data related to its ingredients and the way it is produced," it said in a statement. (Editing by Alison Williams)

