Left Menu
Development News Edition

DST giving huge emphasis to innovation, start-up: Secy

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working to develop capacity, capability in all areas of science and technology and huge emphasis is being given on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs, its secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said. "Huge emphasis on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs and wealth by using science, technology, and innovation," a statement by DST said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:58 IST
DST giving huge emphasis to innovation, start-up: Secy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is working to develop capacity, capability in all areas of science and technology and huge emphasis is being given on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs, its secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said. At a webinar organised to celebrate the 50th year of DST recently, he said that in the last five years the DST's budget has been doubled. "Huge emphasis on innovation, start-ups, creating new jobs and wealth by using science, technology, and innovation," a statement by DST said. The DST is working for the future needs of the country which are changing at a faster pace and scale, he added.

"The DST is working to develop capacity, capability in all areas of science and technology. "In the last five years, our budget has doubled, and so we are able to explore more in the field of science, technology, and innovation to help the country towards using innovation for a prosperous future," Sharma said. He was speaking at the webinar organised by National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) and Vigyan Prasar as part of the DST Golden Jubilee Discourse Series – "On the other side of the Pandemic".

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), discussed the role of science and technology in nation-building and economic progress of the country, and the way forward in the fast-paced changing world. Complimenting the role of DST in nation-building, he said innovation is a very important component of economic growth. "Explorative innovation is path-breaking and may involve failures. So, failure should be tolerated in order to achieve path-breaking results," Subramanian added.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Syria-related sanctions on individuals, entities

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued to impose sanctions aimed at cutting off funds for Assads gover...

Gold, silver coins of Vaishno Devi shrine released

Gold and sliver coins in the name of the Vaishno Devi shrine have been released ahead of Diwali for devotees worldwide, an official spokesman said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the coins for millions of devotees worl...

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated." Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by "an otherwise reliable friend". "Dear @KolkataPolice, I have never knowingly indulged in spreading fake news. I deleted it the moment a friend called & alerted me. This video was sent to me by an otherwise reliable friend. My sincere apologies for having forwarded it, mistaking procession in Dacca for Kolkatta," she tweeted.

is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated. Kishwar, who has a verified Twitter handle with over 20 lakh followers, then deleted the clip and apologised, stating that the video was sent to her by an otherwise relia...

Italy extends tougher COVID-19 curbs to Tuscany, four other regions

Italy ramped up coronavirus restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, effective on Wednesday, to rein in the second wave of the pandemic, a health ministry source said on Monday. Last week, the government imposed nationwide curbs incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020