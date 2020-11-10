Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cocaine en route to India seized by UK Border Force

During a month-long Operation Thunder, Border Force said its officers at ports and airports made 178 seizures containing thousands of products regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). These included elephant tusks and other ivory goods, live corals and reptile skin products.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:57 IST
Cocaine en route to India seized by UK Border Force
Representative Image Image Credit:

A consignment of cocaine en route to India from Nigeria and thousands of tablets of illegal drugs en route from India to the UK are among some of the major seizures confirmed by the UK Border Force in London on Tuesday. During a month-long Operation Thunder, Border Force said its officers at ports and airports made 178 seizures containing thousands of products regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

These included elephant tusks and other ivory goods, live corals and reptile skin products. Its non-CITES seizures involved heroin, cocaine, cannabis and cigarettes, including 500 gms cocaine from Nigeria to India and 174,400 sildenafil (Viagra) tablets from India to the UK. The international operation was co-led by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and involved police, customs, environment, wildlife and forestry agencies from 111 countries.

The aim was to focus enforcement activities on criminal groups, leading to the disruption of organised wildlife trafficking, the Border Force said. The worldwide Operation Thunder ran from September 14 to October 11, leading to the seizure of, among other items, 1.3 tonnes of ivory, more than one tonne of Pangolin scales, 1,400 live turtles and 1,800 reptiles.

"The trade in endangered species is driven by organised crime groups and the movement of banned animal products is key to how they operate," Chris Philp, UK Minister for Immigration Compliance and Courts. "This is why Border Force's specialist officers will continue their vital work at the border to prevent the importation and exportation of endangered animals and plants, as well as working alongside enforcement partners such as the National Wildlife Crime Unit, and police from across the UK to eradicate this ruthless and exploitative trade," he said.

The UK Border Force said its officers at ports and airports across the UK have intensified their enforcement activity to coincide with the international operation. Some of the other Operation Thunder seizures included cacti Astrophytum asterias, queen Conch Pearl, Brazilian Rosewood furniture (Dalbergia nigra), mounted butterflies, live corals and health/ beauty supplements containing cactus, orchid and crocodile blood.

In the UK, the Border Force is responsible for frontline detection and seizure of items covered by the CITES convention, which tackles the illegal trade in endangered animals and plants. The Heathrow Airport based CITES team are specialist officers recognised as world leaders in their field, the Border Force said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MLAs' move to pull down Nath govt vindicated: Chouhan

After securing the numbers in assembly bypolls for a stable government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the outcome proves voters supported the decision taken by Congress MLAs to pull down the previous Ka...

COVID-19: Surat sees 183 cases, 1 death; 208 recover

Surat reported183 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 37,734, while the toll increased to reach 1,031, an official said. He said 208 people were discharged during the day, comprising 165 from city limits and 43 from rur...

U.S. Supreme Court justices engage in arguments over Obamacare law's fate

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a challenge by Republican-governed states backed by President Donald Trumps administration aiming to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law. President-elect...

Russian peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, and froze territorial gains by Azerbaijan.The agreement ended military action and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020