Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find evidence of two-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms

An analysis of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus on 16 mink farms in the Netherlands has revealed that the COVID-19 virus is capable of transmission between humans to minks, as well as from these mammals to people. According to the study, the mink virus genome analysis revealed a diversity of sequences.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:43 IST
Scientists find evidence of two-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An analysis of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus on 16 mink farms in the Netherlands has revealed that the COVID-19 virus is capable of transmission between humans to minks, as well as from these mammals to people. While the virus was initially introduced from humans to the minks, the researchers, including Bas B. Oude Munnink from the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands, said it has since evolved. "More research in minks and other mustelid species is important to understand if these species are at risk of becoming a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2," they wrote in the study, published in the journal Science. According to the scientists, the virus was first diagnosed on two mink farms in late April of 2020 in the Netherlands. In response, they said an extensive surveillance system was set up. The researchers performed an in-depth investigation among the first 16 infected mink farms in the Netherlands using a combination of coronavirus diagnostics, whole-genome sequencing, and in-depth interviews with farm workers. By the end of June, they found that 66 of 97 of the mink farm residents, employees and/or contacts tested had evidence for SARS-CoV-2 infection. According to the study, the mink virus genome analysis revealed a diversity of sequences. These large clusters of infection were initiated by COVID-19 cases with viruses that bear the "D614G mutation" , which has come to dominate human infections in several parts of the world, the scientists said. They also found that some people were infected with strains of the virus with an animal sequence signature, providing evidence of animal to human transmission. However, they did not find any evidence of spillover to people living in close proximity to mink farms. "It is imperative that fur production and trading sector should not become a reservoir for future spillover of SARS-CoV-2 to humans," the scientists wrote in the study.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

No Chhath puja at public places in Delhi due to COVID-19: DDMA

The DDMA has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Au...

Sputnik V vaccine 92 per cent 'effective' against coronavirus, claims Russia

Russias Sputnik V vaccine has shown 92 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-19, according to interim trial results announced by the countrys health ministry on Wednesday. The announcement follows results unveiled earlier this week by vacci...

Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing some demand. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the US president-elect in the middle of October, ahea...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flowing into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned around the vast nation. With outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020