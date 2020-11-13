ECB to adjust monetary stimulus over weak activity, inflation - Villeroy

The European Central Bank will recalibrate its monetary stimulus next month in light of weak inflation and economic activity, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday. "We watch inflation and activity of course, they are our traditional compasses (and) both are too weak and tell us we must keep acting resolutely," Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank, said on France's BFM Business television.

"We must maintain very favorable and predictable financing conditions," Villeroy added.

