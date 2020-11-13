Ghaziabad gets 20th police station

Left Menu
The Madhuban Bapudham police station will initially operate from an electrical department building in the colony, but it will soon shift to a new building after it is built, he said. The Ghaziabad Development Authority is likely to allocate the suitable land for the purpose before soon, he said.

Ghaziabad is to get a new police station from Monday, taking its total number in the district to 20. The new Madhuban Bapudham police station, which has been created after carving out areas from Kavi Nagar and Murad Nagar police stations will have Inspector Amit Kumar Khari as its first station house officer, said Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

He said the Madhuban Bapudham police station will be the 20th police station of the district, which in January this year got two other police stations -- Kaushambi and Teela More. The Madhuban Bapudham police station will initially operate from an electrical department building in the colony, but it will soon shift to a new building after it is built, he said.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority is likely to allocate the suitable land for the purpose before soon, he said. The sanction for establishing the new police station was given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on October 28, he said.

City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma has been made the nodal officer to look into the infrastructural issues of the new police station, he added..

