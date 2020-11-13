Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegalese youth decry illegal migration after surge in deaths at sea

The NGO AlarmPhone, which supports rescue missions at sea, said it had registered 480 people dead or missing in the last two weeks of October from boats that left Senegal, including those killed in the shipwreck that triggered Friday's day of mourning. Unemployment stood at 16.9% last year in the nation of 16 million people, where more than half the population is under the age of 20, according to the official statistics agency.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:25 IST
Senegalese youth decry illegal migration after surge in deaths at sea

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Young people in Senegal held a national day of mourning on Friday for 140 migrants killed in a shipwreck as they headed to Europe last month, sparking debate about unemployment and migration in the West African country.

Friday's unofficial commemoration was spread by users of social media, where young Senegalese criticised authorities over their response to the disaster and for failing to deter migration by creating enough jobs at home. "As a Senegalese youth, I feel crushed," said Pape Demba, 28, who lives in the capital, Dakar, and organised the day of mourning on Twitter using the hashtag #LeSenegalEnDeuil ("Senegal in mourning").

He has also created a Twitter account, @221Help, to share job announcements and requests for employment, already managing to help a handful of people find work or internships, he said. "My objective is really to create a movement to take our future into our own hands, because I don't want to count anymore on this government which is incapable of creating jobs," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Senegal's government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There has been a significant rise this year in the number of migrants taking rickety boats from West Africa to the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory, in search of better opportunities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In September alone, 14 boats carrying 663 migrants left Senegal and about a quarter of them ran into difficulties or were shipwrecked, the IOM said. It has not yet compiled data for October, but said departures and deaths continued to rise. The NGO AlarmPhone, which supports rescue missions at sea, said it had registered 480 people dead or missing in the last two weeks of October from boats that left Senegal, including those killed in the shipwreck that triggered Friday's day of mourning.

Unemployment stood at 16.9% last year in the nation of 16 million people, where more than half the population is under the age of 20, according to the official statistics agency. Traditional livelihoods such as farming and fishing are no longer viable for the growing population, and youth flocking to crowded cities have found that jobs are scarce there too.

However, people with work also leave because they want to earn more, often spurred by unrealistic dreams of what awaits them in Europe, the IOM said. "Misinformation from smugglers leaves many people unaware of the realities and risks of irregular migration," said Bakary Doumbia, the agency's chief of mission in Senegal.

"The government is making many efforts at the moment to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Together, we are working on raising awareness," he said. The perilous sea passage to the Canary Islands was popular more than a decade ago, but as political dynamics shifted more people started taking the land route through the Sahara desert to the Mediterranean.

Land border closures due to COVID-19 may be one reason people are returning now to the old ocean route, the IOM said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears grow of new Western Sahara war between Morocco and Polisario Front

The Western Saharas Polisario Front group said on Friday that Morocco had broken their ceasefire and ignited war, but Rabat denied there had been any armed clashes and said the three-decade truce remained in place.Fridays flare-up poses the...

BJP will form Bodo Territorial Council: Himanta

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the Bodo Territorial Council after winning the upcoming election in Bodo Territorial Region in lower Assam. Addressing an election rally at Salaka...

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020