Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centered 38 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 14-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 11:22 IST
The disaster management authority said they were looking to see if the quake caused any damage in the affected districts. Image Credit: ANI

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Baluchistan, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear.

The disaster management authority said they were looking to see if the quake caused any damage in the affected districts. Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

