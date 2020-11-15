Left Menu
Development News Edition

Evacuations begin in Central America ahead of Tropical Storm Iota

Iota is expected to intensify to major hurricane strength or just short of it by the time it smashes into the jungles of the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday. The storm comes as Central America is still coping with the massive destruction wrought by Hurricane Eta, which slammed the region two weeks ago, prompting flooding and mudslides that have killed scores of people across a huge swath stretching from Panama to southern Mexico.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 15-11-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 00:27 IST
Evacuations begin in Central America ahead of Tropical Storm Iota
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, authorities are urging communities to evacuate before it unleashes "life threatening" flooding across a region still recovering from Hurricane Eta's devastation. Iota is expected to intensify to major hurricane strength or just short of it by the time it smashes into the jungles of the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday.

The storm comes as Central America is still coping with the massive destruction wrought by Hurricane Eta, which slammed the region two weeks ago, prompting flooding and mudslides that have killed scores of people across a huge swath stretching from Panama to southern Mexico. On Saturday morning, Guatemalan authorities said a mudslide buried 10 people in the state of Chiquimula near the border with Honduras. Emergency workers have rescued two people and recovered three corpses so far. Five people are still missing.

Saturday's mudslide follows last week's partial collapse of a mountain onto the village of Queja, in the Central Guatemalan region of Alta Verapaz, which killed and buried alive dozens of residents. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei expressed on Saturday his concern about the approach of Iota, saying he has ordered evacuations for areas expected to be affected.

"We are concerned about the area of ​​Alta Verapaz and Quiché. We believe that they are the areas where we could have the greatest impact," said Giammattei. "We hope God helps us." In Honduras, where Eta killed 64 people and damaged roads, bridges and crops, President Juan Orlando Hernández on Saturday urged people in the path of Iota to evacuate to the nearest shelters.

"Iota is going to put our lives and our economy at risk again," he said. Residents of the community of Cruz de Valencia in northwestern Honduras have begun evacuating.

"We have to get out, we have to save our lives," said resident Erick Gomez, who said he only survived the flooding from the last hurricane by clinging to a tree to avoid being swept away by the rushing water. "We are afraid of what we just suffered with Eta, and we do not want to go through the same thing again," he added.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning Iota could bring flash flooding and mudslides across northern Colombia and Central America as early as Monday. It is expected to pack maximum winds of 110 mph (177 km) as it approaches landfall. At 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), Iota was about 485 miles (780 km) east-southeast from the Nicaraguan-Honduran coast, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). It was moving at 5 mph (8 kph) in a west-southwest direction.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot 23-meter tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early m...

Soccer-Italy stand-in coach loses count of absentees for Poland match

Italys assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sundays Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue. Evani has st...

Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were...

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypts Sinai Peninsula. The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020