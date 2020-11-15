Light rainfall accompanied with hailstorm in isolated parts of Rajasthan

Isolated parts of Rajasthan received light rainfall with hailstorm on Sunday. The meteorological department said Jaipur, Alwar and Bhilwara recorded 11.6 mm, 6.9 mm and 1 mm downpour respectively.

Night temperatures across the state were recorded between 14 degrees Celsius and 19.5 degrees Celsius, it added. The weather department has predicted light showers at a few areas in the state on Monday.